Better Business Bureau Lowers MyPillow Rating To F

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota business is under fire for its advertising from a nonprofit watchdog group.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Minnesota and North Dakota is lowering the rating for Chaska-based MyPillow from a BBB rating to an F. The organization says the company violated its code of advertising after receiving complaints from consumers.

First, the BBB says MyPillow’s “buy one get one free” discount has to be extended for a limited time, and could otherwise be construed as using the sale to mask the product’s regular price. The BBB says a “substantial number” of the 232 complaints filed against the company are regarding this confusion.

The group says it contacted MyPillow owner Mike Lindell about the confusion, who told them he wouldn’t be able to stop the company’s “buy one get one free” offer, but would look at making changes in 2017. When pressed for more, the BBB says Lindell was not specific.

The BBB also says the “as seen on TV” claims are sometimes listed on MyPillow boxes when the content isn’t the same as what’s seen on the ads. Furthermore, the BBB disputes MyPillow’s claim of offering a “full warranty” — customers need to pay a fee to return the pillow.