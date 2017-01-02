DeRusha Eats: 2016 Highlights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are three highlights from Jason DeRusha’s year exploring everything culinary that Minnesota has to offer.
July 7: Gale Woods Farm — : A local park district’s farm is a huge learning center for young people, but the crops and animals aren’t raised just for show. DeRusha Eats at the local restaurant creating a true farm to table experience.
November 3: Upton 43 — DeRusha Eats inside Upton 43, just named one of the 21 best new restaurants in the country and find out how Chef Erick Harcey drew inspiration from rural upbringing and his Nordic grandparents.
April 28: Dairy Queen Test Kitchen — Where do new Dairy Queen Blizzard flavors come from? A rare look inside the DQ test kitchen reveals how the culinary experts engineered the Royal Blizzard.
