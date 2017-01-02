New Year To Bring Headaches To Hwy. 169 Drivers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Drivers in the southwest metro will need to embrace change in the new year as a section Highway 169 is set to close next week for nine months.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that on Jan. 10 it’ll shut down the Nine Mile Creek bridge along the Hopkins-Edina border. Both directions of the highway will be closed between 7th Street and Bren Road as crews work to replace the bridge.
But wait…there’s more.
While the bridge is closed, crews will also work on various projects along the highway in the Minnetonka-Hopkins-Edina area. The list of projects includes pavement repairs, ramp improvements, lengthening merging lanes, and adding a visual barrier in St. Louis Park.
The additional improvements will require various ramp and lane closures in the coming months.
So, if you commute in the southwestern suburbs, get ready for a change in your daily driving routine. MnDOT is advising motorists to avoid Highway 169, if possible, and stick to Interstate 494 and Interstate 394.
Roads that’ll also likely see increased traffic include Highway 7, Excelsior Boulevard, Hopkins Crosstown, and Cedar Lake Road.
For more on the Highway 169 construction, click here.