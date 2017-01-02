Man Shot, Killed By Mankato Police Was Shakopee Teacher

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the Shakopee School District are mourning the death of a teacher who, according to a Star Tribune report, was shot and killed by police in Mankato on New Year’s Eve.
District officials said Monday that Chase Tuseth, a science and physical education teacher at Tokata Learning Center, passed away. He was hired by the Shakopee School District last August and prior to that had worked at the Integrated Arts Academy in Chaska.
“Chase was an outstanding teacher who had a passion for working with at-risk students,” said Eric Serbus, Tokata Learning Center Principal, in a statement. “He was always looking for better ways to engage and connect with his students. He helped lay the foundation for project based learning at the Tokata Learning Center. His warm smile, innovative teaching, and desire to help students will be greatly missed.”
District officials said grief counselors will be made available at Tokata Learning Center as classes resume Tuesday.
Tuseth was reportedly shot and killed at a Mankato hotel on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites on the 1900 block of Premier Drive at about 4 a.m. on a report of a disturbance.
Authorities say an officer had a physical altercation with Tuseth at the scene before Tuseth was shot to death. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
