MnDOT: Travel Not Advised On I-94 Northwest Of Metro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to steer clear of Interstate 94 northwest of the metro.
According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities, MnDOT is warning against travel on the freeway between Rogers and Clearwater because of black ice.
Rogers police said an accident involving a semi truck and six other vehicles occurred on westbound I-94 near the Highway 101 exit. Only one minor injury was reported.
The freeway was down to one lane Monday evening to allow emergency personnel to remove the semi.
Police said weather is a possible factor and roads are slick, but the crash is still being investigated.