Police: Man, 36, Arrested After Missing Northfield Teen Located

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Wisconsin say a 36-year-old man is in jail after a missing Northfield teen was located over the weekend.
According to River Falls police, the 16-year-old juvenile, who has special needs and is considered vulnerable, went missing Thursday evening. She was located safe in Wisconsin Saturday evening.
Police say a man was arrested Saturday night at an apartment complex in River Falls. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on a child enticement charge, which is a felony.
According to Pierce County Jail records, the man is identified as Shaun Michael Helmueller.
The female victim is now safe with her family after being evaluated and treated at a hospital in River Falls.
The investigation is ongoing.