Police: Man, 36, Arrested After Missing Northfield Teen Located

January 2, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Missing Person, Northfield, River Falls, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Wisconsin say a 36-year-old man is in jail after a missing Northfield teen was located over the weekend.

According to River Falls police, the 16-year-old juvenile, who has special needs and is considered vulnerable, went missing Thursday evening. She was located safe in Wisconsin Saturday evening.

Police say a man was arrested Saturday night at an apartment complex in River Falls. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on a child enticement charge, which is a felony.

According to Pierce County Jail records, the man is identified as Shaun Michael Helmueller.

The female victim is now safe with her family after being evaluated and treated at a hospital in River Falls.

The investigation is ongoing.

