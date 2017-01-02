Report: Woman, Dog & 18 Cats Survive Rochester House Fire

2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

January 2, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: House Fire, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman, her dog and her 18 cats are all safe after a house fire in Rochester Saturday night.

According to WCCO affiliate KIMT, Rochester firefighters were dispatched at 10:46 p.m. to a house fire on 1705 3rd Ave. SW. Upon arrival, light smoke was seen coming from garage, front door and roof line.

The fire was found in a wall between the home and an enclosed addition. The fire was extinguished in minutes.

The woman had already rescued her dog, but search crews helped remove all 18 cats from the house.

The house sustained about $15,000 in damage. An investigation is ongoing.

There were no injuries.

