Tap Talk: Summit Beer Announces 2017 Beer Lineup

After celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2016, Summit Brewing Company isn’t slowing down.

In December, the St. Paul brewery announced its 2017 lineup.

For the coming year, Summit is brewing up seven new beers, new Unchained and Union series brews and releasing new variety packs.

The releases began in late December, with the return of the Summit Double IPA. The anniversary beer, which scored a 90 on Beer Advocate, is full of citrus and hop flavor.

But the hops don’t stop there.

The next release is the Summit India-Style Black Ale in early January. The brew will only be available on draft or in Summit’s new IPA variety pack. The Summit IPA collection will include Saga IPA, Red IPA, True Brit IPA and the black.

In April, Summit takes a break from the hops and releases its Boundary Waters Box. The 12-pack includes Summer Ale and the Keller Pils, as well as two summer exclusives: Summit Hefeweizen and Summit Wit Bier. Like the India-Style Black Ale, the Hefeweizen and Wit will only be available in the pack or on draft for a limited time.

As the summer reaches its peak in July, the next collection will be released. In preparations of the Dog Days of summer, the Harvest Collection hits the market. This includes Summit Oktoberfest, the Extra Pale Ale, the Great Northern Porter and the Pilsener.

The next new beer comes at the start of fall in September, when Summit will release its Belgian-Style Pale Ale.

Finally, just before hockey season, the last new collection will be dropped. Summit’s Penalty Box will include a mix of brews perfect for the winter season. The collection includes the Winter Ale, Extra Pale Ale, Horizon Red IPA and the new, box-exclusive Summit Doppel Alt.

Of course, throughout the year the brewery will also continue to offer selections from its Unchained and Union series.

The Unchained Series began in 2009 and allows individual Summit brewers to showcase their talents. This year, three beers will be released under the title.

In March, James Birnie’s Unchained 24: Spring Saison will be released, followed by Tom Mondor’s Unchained 25: Vienna-Style Lager in July and finally Nick Hempfer’s Unchained 26: Westie 7th in October.

The Union Series, which began in 2013 and uses innovative ingredients, will release an Imperial Russian-Style Stout in December 2017.

To learn more about Summit, their year-round offerings or releases, visit Summit Brewing Company online.