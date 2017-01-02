Vikings’ Linebacker Chad Greenway Expected To Announce Retirement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings claimed a win Sunday in a game against the Chicago Bears.
This was the Vikings’ last regular season game, and also likely linebacker Chad Greenway’s last game in the NFL.
Everyone expects the linebacker to announce his retirement in the coming weeks.
After the game Sunday, he mentioned WCCO’s Mark Rosen by name in the context of retirement.
“We live in a different world in the NFL. I’m 33-years-old and I’m up here talking about potentially retiring. It’s just a different world, different business. I mean, Rosen’s 80 and he’s still working. It’s just one of those situations where it’s a little different and unique, and I’m happy that I’ve put myself in a position to control this part of my career,” Greenway said.
Greenway played all 11 years of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings.
He said he’s going to talk with his wife and could make an announcement in the coming weeks.