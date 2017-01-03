4 Things To Know: 2017 Session, Turkey Gunman Video & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the beginning of the 2017 Session to a newly released video of the Turkey gunman suspect, here are the four stories to know for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

2017 Session

Minnesota lawmakers will go back to the newly restored State Capitol, for the start of the 2017 Session. It marks the first time all 201 lawmakers and Gov. Mark Dayton will meet inside the Capitol since 2015. Dayton says he hopes gathering in the same spot will help everyone stay focused. Meanwhile in Washington, the 115th Congress will be sworn in this afternoon with 55 new members.

Turkey Gunman

Investigators say they’re close to identifying the gunman who killed at least 39 people at a Turkish nightclub. This is new video of the man who they believe carried out the attack in Istanbul New Years Eve. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the massacre, calling it revenge for Turkish attacks on ISIS fighters in Syria.

Gopher Coach Meeting

Gopher football coach Tracy Claeys could meet with athletic director Mark Coyle as early as today. Claeys is in the hot seat after tweeting support for players who boycotted practice after 10 of their teammates were suspended. It all surrounds a sexual assault investigation. The Hennepin County attorney has twice decided not to file charges.

Consumer Show

The annual Consumer Electronics Show opens in Las Vegas tomorrow. It showcases the latest and greatest tech gadgets. There will be TVs, self-driving cars, virtual reality and wireless devices. You can expect to also see innovations for your home, car, workouts and wallet this year.