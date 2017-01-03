Cooking With WCCO: Eat The Rainbow

The New Year meant new resolutions. For many, this meant bringing focus back on weight and diet.

On Tuesday, Chef Charissa Bires from Whole Foods Market shares recipes that are not only colorful but healthful too.

Catfish Tacos With Thai Cabbage Slaw

Red peppers, onions, cabbage and radishes give this meal a boost of vitamins A, C, K and B6; plus fiber, foliate, thiamin, calcium, iron and more. Orange carrots add an additional kick of vitamin A, antioxidants and minerals. Avocado slices add healthy fats, folic acid, vitamin C, E, K, and B6.

Ingredients:

Tacos

2 pounds catfish fillets (about 3 fillets)

Flour tortillas

Avocado, thinly sliced

Fresh cilantro leaves

Lime wedges

Thai Slaw Dressing

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (from about two juicy limes)

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon red chile paste

1/2 cup coconut milk, more if needed

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 teaspoon honey, more to taste

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Thai Slaw

2 cups thinly sliced red cabbage (about 1/4 to 1/2 of a small cabbage)

2 carrots, shredded

1 daikon radish, shredded

1/2 medium red onion, thinly sliced

Directions:

To make the Slaw Dressing: Whisk fish sauce, lime juice, sesame oil, chili paste, coconut milk and peanut butter together in small pot over medium-low heat. Cook stirring often, or for about five minutes. Thin with coconut milk if needed to obtain a sauce that pours easily. Taste and adjust seasoning with honey and red pepper flakes.

To make the Thai Slaw: Combine red cabbage, carrots, daikon and red onion in a large bowl. Toss with half of slaw dressing. Set remaining dressing aside for serving with tacos.

Rub both sides of fish with a little oil. In a skillet over medium heat, cook fish five to seven minutes on each side or until fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. Meanwhile, warm a stack of tortillas in the oven or microwave.

When fish is done, cut into pieces and pile fish in warm tortillas. Top with Thai slaw, sliced avocado, cilantro leaves and extra Thai slaw dressing.

Serve with lime wedges.

Spicy Spaghetti Squash With Black Beans

The yellow spaghetti squash and yellow corn sport fiber, magnesium, folic acid, potassium, vitamin A and C and beta-carotene. Plus, Spaghetti Squash is low in calories, making a great alternative for most noodle-based dishes. The green jalapeno peppers are high in vitamins A and C, plus cilantro leaves are rich in vitamins A and C and vitamin K.

Ingredients:

1 medium spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeded

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped

1 cup cooked black beans

1/2 cup sweet corn, frozen or fresh

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Arrange squash in a large baking dish, cut-sides down. Pour 1/2 cup water into the dish and bake until just tender, about 30 to 35 minutes. Rake with a fork to remove flesh in strands, leaving the shell intact for stuffing.

For the filling: Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, jalapeño and bell pepper and cook for two minutes or until soft. Add beans, corn and chili powder; cook, stirring frequently, about one minute longer. Add cooked squash, cilantro, lime juice and salt. Cook one minute until heated through.

Fill squash halves with filling, mounding mixture in the center.

Cauliflower And Edamame Salad

Bright red tomatoes are a great source of vitamins A, C and K, potassium and the antioxidant lycopene; and vibrant green edamame adds some vitamin C, folate, iron and beta-carotene.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 large cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 cup sliced mixed mushrooms

1 medium head cauliflower, cut into florets

1/3 cup dry red wine

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

2 medium ripe tomatoes, chopped

2 cups frozen, shelled edamame

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

Ground black pepper

1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions:

Heat the oil over medium heat in a large saucepan. Add garlic, onions and dried herbs and cook, stirring frequently, until onions are translucent, roughly five to seven minutes. Then, add mushrooms and cauliflower. Stir well and cook, uncovered, for 10 minutes stirring often.

Stir in the wine, vinegar, tomatoes and edamame.

Cover and continue to cook for an additional five to 10 minutes, or until cauliflower is just tender. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

Garnish with chopped parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature.