Legislature Returns To Newly Renovated Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The 2017 Minnesota Legislative session starts Tuesday.

This year the Republicans will have control of both the House and the Senate, and both parties have to tackle a lot of work that did not get done last session.

The Legislature will be working with a $1.4 billion budget surplus.

Lawmakers will have to agree on a two-year budget before the session ends in late May. Transportation funding, tax relief and public construction projects will be some of the holdover issues they’ll be talking about again this session. They also want to help Minnesotans who have high health insurance premiums on the individual market, and DFL Gov. Mark Dayton wants more money for preschool programs.

In the 2017 session, Republican Representative Kurt Daudt is the House Speaker again, and Republican Sen. Paul Gazelka is the new Senate Majority Leader.

This will be the first time all 201 lawmakers and Dayton will meet inside the Capitol since 2015 as there has been a $310 million restoration project happening.

Most of the work is now done. There’s more seating and accessibility, more restrooms and better Wi-Fi.

Some minor work will continue into the spring, but as most is complete free tours will begin again Tuesday.

There are gueded tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

There will be a big grand opening for three days in August.

The gavel drops at 12 p.m. to begin the session.