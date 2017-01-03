Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

M.E.: Man Who Died In Police Custody Swallowed Cocaine

January 3, 2017 8:30 PM
Filed Under: Hennepin County Medical Center, Hennepin County Medical Examiner

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released its report about the man who died in police custody last month.

Gerard Andrew Ryan, 48, had led officers on a chase on Dec. 3. He was caught, and booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Later that night, Ryan was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Ryan swallowed cocaine and died of cocaine toxicity and cardiac arrest. The report also said Ryan had other heart problems and struggled with “multiple other individuals.”

The M.E. officially ruled Ryan’s cause of death as an accident.

