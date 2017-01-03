Madelia Slowly Rebuilds From Fire That Devastated 9 Businesses

Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

January 3, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Business Fire, Madelia

MADELIA, Minn. (AP) — The downtown of a small Minnesota community is slowly taking shape again nearly a year after a fire that devastated nine businesses.

The Mankato Free Press reports that the gaping hole left from a Feb. 3 fire in Madelia’s downtown is filled again with the shells of new buildings. Crews are working on interiors as businesses hope to return by spring.

Businesses destroyed in the incident include a restaurant, a floral and gift shop, a dental office and a hair salon, among others. Almost all of the nine businesses were reopened in different locations by April with help from foundations and other donors.

The new structures have space for five businesses, four of which will be filled with returning businesses.

The cause of the fire was never determined.

