Minnesota Man Wins North Dakota Poker Championship

January 3, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota, North Dakota, North Dakota State Texas Hold 'em Championship

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesotan has won North Dakota’s poker championship for the first time.

Jon Wurden, of Fischer, Minnesota, won the North Dakota State Texas Hold ’em Championship over the weekend. He outlasted more than 1,000 other players and won $30,000.

The state poker tournament is modeled after the annual World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. It’s been held every year since 2004. Wurden is the tournament’s first winner from Minnesota.

The title usually goes to a North Dakotan — only three other champions through the years have been from out of state, two from Canada and one from California.

