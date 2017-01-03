Trump Tweet Repeats Dayton’s ‘No Longer Affordable’ Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A statement Gov. Mark Dayton made before the 2016 election was recently resurfaced by president-elect Donald Trump.
Trump tweeted Tuesday morning Dayton’s quote from last October that the Affordable Care act is “no longer affordable.”
In October, Dayton also said, “The Affordable Care Act has many good features to it, it has achieved great success in terms of insuring more people, 20 million people across the country and providing access for people who have pre-existing conditions alike, but it’s got some serious blemishes right now and serious deficiencies.”
After the statement became a talking point during the run-up to the election, Dayton said he regretted that the statement was being used against Democratic candidates.