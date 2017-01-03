Remnants Of Winter Storm Create Tricky Travel Conditions

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP/WCCO) — Students in some North Dakota school districts will have an extended winter break as heavy snow has created dangerous travel conditions. Dozens of other school districts have delayed the start of classes Tuesday.

State transportation officials are advising against travel in northeastern, central and western North Dakota because of a storm that’s creating visibility issues on area roads.

Grand Forks County offices, including the courthouse, as well as city offices in Grand Forks are closed Tuesday.

Up to a foot of snow is expected in central North Dakota and northern Minnesota.

In the northwest metro Monday, a four-car crash shut down one lane of Interstate 94 in Rogers.

The crash occurred when a semi-truck lost control and the trailer hit another vehicle.

One driver suffered a minor injury. It was just one of many crashes seen across the state.

About 8 inches already has fallen in Bismarck. Bitter cold temperatures also are forecast to blanket the region, with wind chills as low as minus 30 degrees expected in North Dakota Tuesday.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved.This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)