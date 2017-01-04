4 Things To Know: Manhunt In Turkey, Roof Sentencing, Janet Jackson & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From Dylann Roof’s sentencing to Janet Jackson’s son, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 4, 2017.

Manhunt For Istanbul Shooter Continues

The manhunt continues for the gunman who killed 39 people during a New Year’s party at a nightclub in Turkey.

Authorities detained at least 20 people who police believe may have helped the killer in his attack.

ISIS sympathizers claim the shooter escaped back to ISIS territory, possibly over the border into Syria.

Charleston Church Shooter To Be Sentenced

The Charleston church shooter will represent himself at his sentencing Wednesday.

Dylann Roof is expected to make an opening statement, but offer no defense. The 22-year-old shot and killed nine black parishioners in 2015.

A jury will determine whether Roof should spend life in prison or face execution.

Obamacare At Center Of Obama, Pence’s Capitol Hill Visit

President Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Mike Pence both head to Capitol Hill Wednesday.

The president will try to save the Affordable Health Care Act, while Pence plans to strategize with GOP leaders on how to reverse it.

Repealing the law has been a focus on the incoming republican-dominated Congress and president-elect Donald Trump.

Janet Jackson Gives Birth To Son

Janet Jackson is a new mom.

A spokesperson for the 50-year-old singer said Jackson and her husband welcomed their first child, a boy named Eissa, last week.

Jackson’s husband is a Qatari businessman. The two tied the knot in 2012.