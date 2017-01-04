Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

AP: Penn State Assistant Turns Down Minnesota

January 4, 2017 11:42 PM
Filed Under: Gopher Football, Mark Coyle, Penn State, Tracy Claeys

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that Minnesota reached out to Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead about its open head coaching job and was turned away.

Minnesota contacted Moorhead’s agent to gauge the possibility of landing the highly thought of assistant, but was told that Moorhead wasn’t interested in leaving the Nittany Lions. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because the school is not publicly discussing the specifics of its coaching search.

Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle fired coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday after the program became embroiled in a standoff between the players and the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with an alleged sexual assault. Coyle promised Tuesday to move quickly to fill the position.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia