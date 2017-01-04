Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Police Seek 2nd Suspect In Brooklyn Center Shooting

January 4, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Center Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Brooklyn Center are searching for a second suspect in a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening.

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, just before 7 p.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting on the 800 block of 66th Avenue North.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The wound was non-life threatening and he was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be OK.

After speaking with witnesses, officers arrested a juvenile male in connection with the incident. A second person was also identified, but not apprehended.

Police believe the victim knew the suspects.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

