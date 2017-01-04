Police Seek 2nd Suspect In Brooklyn Center Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Brooklyn Center are searching for a second suspect in a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening.
According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, just before 7 p.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting on the 800 block of 66th Avenue North.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The wound was non-life threatening and he was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be OK.
After speaking with witnesses, officers arrested a juvenile male in connection with the incident. A second person was also identified, but not apprehended.
Police believe the victim knew the suspects.
The shooting is currently under investigation.