Arctic Cold Looks To Last Through The Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Frigid arctic air has descended upon Minnesota, and it isn’t going anywhere soon.
On Wednesday morning, strong winds made it feel like nearly 30 below in the Twin Cities and nearly 40 below in areas up north. Amid such cold, frost bite can set in in less than 30 minutes.
8am windchills: This is the coldest it will feel all week. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/7PN1mBV4LS
— Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) January 4, 2017
Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of just 4 degrees. Thursday will bring even colder air, but wind gusts won’t be as strong, so wind chills won’t be as frigid.
The National Weather Service is advising pet owners to limit their exposure to the cold.
10 week-old Wrigley here to remind everyone to limit your pets exposure to the cold! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/bc1wxHSB9t
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 4, 2017
The subzero wind chills look to last through most of the weekend, only letting up Sunday evening.
A warm-up comes Monday, when highs will soar above average and into the upper 20s. By Tuesday, highs might be above freezing.