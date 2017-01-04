A Look At How Minnesotans Embrace (And Avoid) Frigid Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When the temperatures drop, Minnesotans respond with big coats, hats, gloves and all things that can keep you warm.

But Pete Simpkins, of Texas, didn’t wear any of those things Wednesday when he was walking near Target Center in Minneapolis.

“It’s freezing, it’s horrible,” Simpkins said, describing the subzero wind chill and single-digit temperatures.

In contrast, there were also Minnesotans out Wednesday showing off how hearty we can be.

One of them was just wearing a T-shirt against the arctic cold as others ran toward their destinations, bundled up in big coats.

“Not in Minnesota, you got to keep going, you got to love it,” said Ignacio Benito, a Jimmy John’s delivery biker.

He says the cold won’t stop them from getting customers what they crave.

“We’re in a hurry, we love it here, to get these deliveries out, all these sandwiches,” Benito said.

The cold also didn’t stop construction workers or some hardy folks who like to exercise outside near Minneapolis’ lakes.

Still, many preferred the comfort of the skyways to the howling sidewalks.

“It’s the wind, and, you know, one thing nice about today is we got good sun,” said skyway walker Henry May. “We’ve kind of had a dreary streak lately and it’s really nice to get out and see the sun and the skyway lets you see that and stay warm at the same time.”

Temperatures are expected to be even colder Thursday, but the winds are expected to let up, meaning wind chill will be less of a factor.

The next warm-up looks to come at the end of the weekend. By Tuesday, highs could be above freezing.