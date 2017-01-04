Sherburne County Dog Shot And Killed While Playing In Front Yard

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Zimmerman residents are outraged tonight after a family’s dog was shot and killed, while playing in its own yard.

Nick Stay and his family discovered their lab Daisy wasn’t herself last Wednesday evening. A veterinarian soon confirmed that she had been shot by a small caliber rifle or pellet gun. Now, there’s hope a growing reward fund will lead authorities to the dog’s killer.

With underground fencing in their rural Zimmerman yard, Nick Stay did all he could to keep his dogs safe. But when his lab Daisy became lethargic last week, the family grew suspicious.

“So Heather went and looked for the dog and found it on the kids’ bed with a very hard abdomen, and she wouldn’t move,” Stay said.

The vet confirmed Daisy had been shot. She’d been let outside between 4:15 and 5:05 last Wednesday evening. She died two days later.

“We actually recovered another bullet on the kitchen floor — the same style that was in Daisy,” Stay said.

The evidence suggested she’d actually been shot twice. Now, friends are filling Facebook with thousands of comments expressing outrage and offering reward money. At least $2,000 is already pledged to find the dog’s killer.

Millie Lauer also owns a lab and lives not far form where Daisy was shot.

“It scares me,” she said. “It upsets me, nobody should be mean to animals. [They] can’t defend themselves and there’s no reason for this.”

Deanna Williams says word is spreading fast.

“It’s a small town and everybody knows everything, so I’m sure they’ll be caught,” she said.

If you have information on the case you are asked to call the Sherburne County Sheriff’s office at (763) 765-3500.