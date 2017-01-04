Trial Set For Iowa Mom Who Put Infant’s Arm In Hot Coffee

Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

January 4, 2017 11:53 AM
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A February trial is scheduled for an Iowa woman accused of placing her infant son’s arm in a mug of coffee to prove to him that it was hot.

Rebecca Brahier of Council Bluffs is accused of felony charges of willful injury and child endangerment. Court records show the 36-year-old mother entered a written plea of not guilty Tuesday.

Her trial is set for Feb. 7.

Brahier told police that the 10-month-old boy tried to touch the mug several times on Nov. 19 before she put his arm inside it. She told officers she was proving her to the child that he had to keep his distance because the coffee was hot.

Doctors say the boy suffered second-degree burns.

Police say the boy’s father didn’t know about the incident.

