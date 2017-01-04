Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Janet Jackson Gives Birth, People Magazine Reports

January 4, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Janet Jackson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Janet Jackson, who rose to fame on the strength of her collaborations with the Twin Cities’ Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, has given birth to her son.

A spokesperson for the 50-year old singer told People Magazine that Jackson and her husband welcomed their first child, a boy named Eissa, last week.

People had speculated last spring that she was pregnant, and while she didn’t confirm it until October, she did postpone a concert tour last year.

Jackson’s husband is Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana.

The two were married in 2012.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia