Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show

Young handlers from throughout the country participate in a competition to qualify for the national finals. Qualifying occurs with competition in age-based activities. Activities designed to intrigue the millenials, families and the empty nesters. A great way to explore fun activities for you and your dog.
Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog ShowJanuary 4, 2017 4:14 AM
A Saint Bernard poses in the benching area at Pier 92 and 94 in New York City on the 2nd day of competition at the 139th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show February 17, 2015. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is a two-day, all-breed benched show that takes place at both Pier 92 & 94 and at Madison Square Garden in New York City. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)(credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)