Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show

January 4, 2017 4:14 AM

Young handlers from throughout the country participate in a competition to qualify for the national finals. Qualifying occurs with competition in age-based activities. Activities designed to intrigue the millenials, families and the empty nesters. A great way to explore fun activities for you and your dog.

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia