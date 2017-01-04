Minneapolis Makes NYTimes List Of ‘Places To Go In 2017’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The New York Times thinks Minneapolis will be a great destination this year.
The publication released its list of 52 Places To Go In 2017, and Minneapolis landed the #23 spot, right behind the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.
The Times’ travel writer David Farley cited the coming X Games at the new U.S. Bank Stadium in July and the Walker Center sculpture garden’s reopening in June as reasons for Minneapolis making the list. He also mentioned the city’s tours for Prince fanatics, like Paisley Park and First Avenue, in the wake of the music icon’s death last year.
Also on the Times’ list: the Atacama Desert, Chile; Zermatt, Switzerland; Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming; Marrakesh, Morocco and Detroit, Michigan.