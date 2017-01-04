News Click: Affordable Health Care

News Click: Affordable Health CareJanuary 4, 2017 4:48 PM
Supporters rally in front of the Supreme Court after the court's announcement of the decision affirming the Affordable Care Act on June 25, 2015, in Washington, DC. US President Barack Obama on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold his legacy-gilding health care law, casting the ruling as a victory for Americans, not just him. "Today is a victory for hard-working Americans all across this country, whose lives will continue to become more secure in a changing economy because of this law," he said, in a White House address.(credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)