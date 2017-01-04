Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

New Judge Assigned In Trial Of Cop Who Killed Philando Castile

January 4, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Jeronimo Yanez, Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new judge has been assigned in the trial of Jeronimo Yanez for the death of Philando Castile.

Yanez, a St. Anthony Police officer, shot and killed 32-year-old Philando Castile, who is black, during a traffic stop last July. Yanez was charged with manslaughter in the incident in November.

Attorneys representing Yanez filed a notice last month to remove Ramsey County Judge Edward Wilson from the case last month. Under Minnesota law, attorneys from both the prosecution and defense can strike one judge from a criminal case without giving a reason.

Judge Edward Wilson (credit: Minnesota Judicial Branch)

Wilson was appointed to the bench in 1987 by Gov. Rudy Perpich and is the second-most senior judge in the district.

On Wednesday, a new judge was assigned to the trial: Judge William Leary. He was appointed to the court by Gov. Jesse Ventura in 2002 and recently won re-election in 2016.

