Report: Suspect At Large After Holding Woman Hostage In Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Rochester are looking for a suspect who fled after allegedly beating and keeping a woman hostage for several days.
According to WCCO affiliate KIMT, police officers responded Tuesday to the 4700 block of 14th Ave. SW. in Rochester after the adult female victim was able to text someone to call police.
Police say the suspect — identified as 24-year-old Lawrence Chatman of Rochester – was able to pop open a screen window, jump out of the house and ran to the victim’s vehicle to flee. Police lost sight of him around 18th Ave. NW.
Police believe the incident started a few days prior and the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was not allowed to leave the home. She reportedly had swollen, black eyes, a broken jaw and broken ribs. She was hospitalized.
Police say she had a domestic assault no contact order against Chatman, who has been convicted of domestic assault in the past.
Chatman faces felony charges of kidnapping, domestic abuse and fleeing in a motor vehicle.