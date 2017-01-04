Snowmobiler Crashes In Crow Wing Co., Walks A Mile Before Collapsing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after a snowmobile crash early Wednesday morning.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 4:12 a.m. Wednesday to the report of a man found lying in the middle of the road on the 27000 block of County Road 32 in Aitkin. The man was reported to be wearing snowmobile-type clothing and unresponsive.
Upon arrival of emergency responders, the victim was taken to Crosby Hospital where he was then immediately flown to the Hennepin County Medical Center.
The victim, later identified as Brian Andrew Kokesh of Palisade, Minnesota, was listed in critical condition as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say Kokesh was snowmobiling in the ditch of CR 32 when he crashed into a ditch filled with water. He then walked out of the ditch and continued walking northbound on CR 32 for about a mile before collapsing on the road. A passerby later spotted him and called 911.
Kokesh was earlier reported missing by his wife, because he was overdue from the snowmobile ride.