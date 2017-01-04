Rally Planned Prior To Claeys Firing Will Continue As Scheduled

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A rally scheduled prior to the news of head coach Tracy Claeys firing will continue, according to organizers.
A rally named “Stand With Survivors – Fire Coach Claeys” was scheduled for 12 p.m. Wednesday.
Claeys was fired Tuesday afternoon. The rally was organized before the University of Minnesota announced.
Organizers said they feel it is important to continue as a way of showing support for sexual assault victims and raising awareness.
“The decision to fire Coach Claeys is a step in the right direction and it’s a step as students reclaiming our campus climate, and reclaiming the dignity and respect of female students and all students,” Trish Palermo said.
The rally has been renamed to “U of M Stands with Survivors.” It will gather at Morrill Hall from 12 to 1 p.m.