Uff Da: Minnesota Ranks No. 1 On Most Miserable Winter List

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sure, Minnesota has shown up at the top of many lists praising the state for its bike paths, child wellness, charity and much more. But it all comes with a catch: the state’s challenging winter.
According to a recently compiled list on Thrillist, Minnesota winters are not only miserable, but the most miserable in the United States – beating out even Alaska. Really? Ouch.
“Parts of northern Minnesota see up to 170in of snow in a winter,” the list states. “One hundred seventy inches! That’s like two and a half times the height of Kent Hrbek!! It can get down to -60 degrees, a temperature at which frostbite can occur in fewer than five minutes. There are no chinook winds or moderating oceans to temper things outside of a small area by Lake Superior.”
Adding insult to injury, the list even makes a crack at Minnesota’s sports teams.
“Your sports teams never win championships. All of your good high school hockey players end up starring for NHL teams in other cities. Ice fishing can’t be that cool, really.”
Hey now, we have the Minnesota Lynx. They won the WNBA title in 2001, 2013 and 2015!
Michigan ranked No. 2 and coming in last with the least miserable winter on the list: Hawaii.