Road Fatalities Near 400 In 2016

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The number of road fatalities in 2016 is quickly approaching 400, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary evaluations found 397 people died on the road last year. This was slightly less than 2015, when 411 people died.

DPS said there were 362 fatal crashes; of the fatalities 60 were pedestrians, 53 were motorcyclists and seven were bicyclists.

While the number of total crashes, motorcyclist and bicyclist fatalities were down from 2015, the number of pedestrian deaths was up significantly.

According to DPS, in 2015 41 pedestrians were killed and 17 were killed in 2014. Last year saw the highest number of pedestrian deaths since 1991, and a 50 percent increase over the last five years.

To avoid pedestrian deaths, DPS reminds drivers to treat every corner as a crosswalk and drive at safe speeds. Both drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to be alert of their surroundings.

When it comes to factors that lead to road fatalities, the department sites lack of seat belts as one of the most common. According to DPS, one in five fatalities is caused by speed or distracted driving, one in four is caused by drunk driving and half of the people killed were not wearing their seat belt.

In 2017, DPS said they will continue to provide overtime enforcement to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors. They also continue to remind drivers to practice safe speeds and driving habits while being alert.

The final number of fatalities is expected to be 412.