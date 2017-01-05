4 Things To Know: Chicago Assault, Reynolds & Fisher Memorial & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From a brutal assault in Chicago that was caught on Facebook Live to a memorial service for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 5, 2017.

4 Arrested In Violent Facebook Live Assault

Authorities in Chicago have arrested four people in connection to a brutal assault streamed live on Facebook this week.

The footage shows the suspects kicking, punching and yelling at a mentally challenged man while holding him hostage inside an apartment.

Authorities are considering hate crimes charges.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

Intelligence Briefing On Russian Interference At Capitol Hill

Intelligence officials are set to brief Congress Thursday on Russian interference in the presidential election.

The hearing comes amid news that President-elect Donald Trump is considering restructuring the office of the Director of National Intelligence.

That’s the agency created after 9/11 to strengthen intelligence gathering.

Memorial Held For Fisher, Reynolds

Family will remember mother-daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at a joint memorial in the Hollywood Hills Thursday.

Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, died last month. She was 60 years old.

Reynolds died after an apparent stroke a day later. She was 84.

3 Women Join Marine Crops In North Carolina

The Marine Corps will make history Thursday when the first three female infantry Marines join their unit in North Carolina.

The women will serve as a rifleman, machine gunner and mortar Marine.

In March, Defense Secretary Ash Carter approved the Marine Corps’ plan to allow women to join military occupational specialties.