Police: No Charges For Mom After Toddler Found Wandering Street

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say they will not push for criminal charges against a mother after her toddler was found wandering around outside barefoot and coatless in frigid temperatures Wednesday.
Coon Rapids police say the 3-year-old girl’s mother left her child with a woman she lives with in order to run some errands at about 11 a.m.
The babysitter fell asleep about an hour later, and the girl was discovered walking around outside soon after by a neighbor.
Police say the girl’s mother came back home just before 1:30 p.m. to find the sleeping woman, but no sign of her toddler. She also has a 1-year-old child, who was safe in the home at the time. The mother called 911 and was informed that her missing daughter had been taken to Mercy Hospital.
Child protective service workers were called to the hospital and later interviewed the mother. They deemed the situation an accident, and released the child back to the mother’s custody.
Police say they child was unharmed by her time in the cold.
Comments are closed.