Charges: Patient Attacks Staff, Security Officers At Coon Rapids Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old Anoka man is accused of assaulting staff and security officers at a Coon Rapids hospital after he learned he needed to put a wristband on, according to charges filed in Anoka County.
Damion Demarco Hill was charged with one felony count of third-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree assault in connection to the Jan. 3 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Hill became agitated after he was moved from one hospital room to another room and learned a wristband was required. Several security officers responded and Hill charged at one of them and punched two of them in the face.
One of the officers suffered a hairline fracture of his nose, and another officer and staff member suffered cuts and bruising to their faces.
If convicted of the felony assault charge, Hill faces up to five years in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.