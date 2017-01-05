Sheriff: Weather, Drugs Factored Into Missing Man’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dakota County Sheriff’s office has released the cause of death of a missing man who was found dead in a Mendota Heights marsh in November.
Joseph Hernandez, 35, was last seen alive at the Mendota Heights Motel on Nov. 11, 2016. His body was found on Thanksgiving Day near Friendly Marsh Park.
The sheriff’s office says acute methamphetamine toxicity played a major role in his death, as well as exposure from cold and rainy weather.
Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in Hernandez’s death.
Comments are closed.