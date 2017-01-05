Sears Closing 2 Minnesota Stores, Kmart Closing 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fresh on the heels of the announcement that Macy’s would be closing its flagship store in downtown Minneapolis, now comes word of more store closures.
Sears announced it would be closing two of its locations in Minnesota — one in Coon Rapids and another in Mankato. The announcement said the Sears Auto Centers at these locations would be closing.
Additionally, the Kmart in Detroit Lakes was slated for closure in the announcement. It is one of seven locations listed in the state, according to the store’s website.
These closures are set to happen by the end of March. In all, 108 Kmart locations and 42 Sears locations nationwide will close by the end of spring.
“Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success,” Sears Holdings CEO Edward S. Lampert said.
The number of workers affected was not made immediately available. A spokesperson said the associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores.
One Comment
Just the tip of the iceberg for all retailers.
We want it cheap. We buy online. Bricks and mortar loses. To bad