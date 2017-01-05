Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Dayton Seeks Tax Cuts For Low-Income Families, Child Care

January 5, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton, Taxes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton wants to see tax relief for low-income families, parents with child care costs and farmers.

The governor unveiled his proposal Thursday for a $300 million tax bill in 2017 just days after the Legislative session began. But Dayton’s vision for how to dedicate part of a $1.4 billion budget surplus to tax relief will hinge on Republicans who control both chambers of the Legislature.

Dayton is aiming to expand a child-care tax credit to 95,000 more families and increase the yearly credits for low-income earners. It would be the first tax bill in years if it’s passed. Dayton vetoed a similar package in 2016 due to a costly wording error.

House Tax Chair Greg Davids says he likes some parts but says Republicans will do it differently.

