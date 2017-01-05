Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Melissa DeLay & ‘New Year, New You: In the Workplace’

January 5, 2017 9:00 AM

“Message Maven” Melissa DeLay is chatting about New Year, New You: In the Workplace. DeLay is a former board member for the National Association of Women Business Owners. She has shown salespeople, managers and executives at Carlson, Maytag, 3M, and the State of Minnesota how to use communications to achieve their goals. She is hosting a webinar on January 31st.

For more information visit here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia