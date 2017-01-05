Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Former Fugitive Accused In Nursing Home Assault Caught

January 5, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Pequot Lakes, Pine River, Sexual Assault

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minnesota nursing home employee wanted in the alleged sexual assault of an elderly resident has been tracked down and now faces several felony counts.

In October, police asked for the public’s help tracking down David DeLong, of Pine River, after he failed to show up for a court appearance.

A tip from the public reportedly led to DeLong’s recent arrest.

Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang said that it was ridiculous that a judge in Crow Wing County would’ve released DeLong of his own recognizance after he had already been hiding from authorities.

Police were fearful he would commit a similar crime. DeLong has denied the assault that authorities said happened last May.

