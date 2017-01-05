Charges: Man Attacked Clerk With Sledgehammer During Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is facing charges after prosecutors say he hit a store clerk with a sledgehammer during a robbery on New Year’s Eve.
Andrew Hodge, 25, is facing one count of assault, one count of burglary assault and one count of aggravated robbery.
According to the criminal complaint, it happened at 6:47 a.m. Officers responded to a burglary call at a business on the 3700 block of Portland Avenue South. When they arrived, prosecutors say the officers saw Hodge standing over the victim, who was bleeding from the head.
When officers announced themselves Hodges ran out the door, the criminal complaint says. One officer stayed with the victim, who was reportedly floating in and out of consciousness, and one followed the suspect. The officer in pursuit eventually apprehended the suspect and found several items stolen from the store, keys to the store and a small sledgehammer.
If convicted on all counts, Hodge would face up to 22 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.