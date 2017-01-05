Science Museum Exhibit Lets Visitors Face Off With Sports Pros

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A new Science Museum exhibit lets you test your sports skills against the pros. “Sportsology” opens Friday and will be on permanent display at the Museum.
All of the exhibits are interactive. Science Museum staffer Kim Ramsden has always had a secret baseball fantasy. As part of the new exhibit, Ramsden got a chance to compare her technique on a split screen to Twins Star Joe Mauer.
As part of the exhibit, you can compare your basketball shooting with Lynx and Gopher great Lindsay Whalen.
Ifedayo Adomayi is a talented Science Museum staffer. She raced against a virtual TC Bear and won. She did not try and race the virtual version of the Wild’s Erik Haula, who is somehow allowed to race in inline skates.
As for WCCO’s Esme Murphy, she got crushed in the running race by not only TC Bear, but KARE 11 meteorologist Jeff Edmondson. Esme also came in second to St. Paul student Destiny Xiong in the basketball jump.
Science Museum President Alison Brown says the goal of the exhibit is to get everyone to think about getting exercise and healthy living.
The new exhibit is expected to draw big crowds. Staff say you might want to visit the Science Museum on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights — crowds tend to dwindle out in the hours before the museum closes at 9 p.m.