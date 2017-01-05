Tap Talk: American Brewer Warrior Competition Comes To St. Paul Winter Carnival

Move over American Ninja Warrior, the American Brewer Warrior is the next big competition.
For the first time ever at the St. Paul Winter Carnival, breweries from all over the country will get the chance to compete in the American Brewer Warrior competition.
The competition puts two staff members of participating breweries through a beer-themed obstacle course full of physical challenges. Competitors will take part in events such as a keg toss, malt sack race and fork-lift challenge.
The pair that finishes the course the fastest will be crowed “American Brewer Warrior!”
Dabbler goers are invited to be spectators to the competition. It takes place at the Beer Dabbler, which is held during the St. Paul Winter Carnival from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Tickets cost $45 in advance and $55 day of. They can be purchased online or at The Beer Dabbler Store, The Ale Jail, Stinson Wine, Beer & Spirits and Thomas Liquors. Retail location sales are cash only.
For more information visit the Beer Dabbler online.