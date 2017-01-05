Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Tap Talk: American Brewer Warrior Competition Comes To St. Paul Winter Carnival

January 5, 2017 1:05 PM By Katie Fraser
Filed Under: Beer Dabbler, Katie Fraser, MNfusion, St. Paul Winter Carnival, Tap Talk

Move over American Ninja Warrior, the American Brewer Warrior is the next big competition.

For the first time ever at the St. Paul Winter Carnival, breweries from all over the country will get the chance to compete in the American Brewer Warrior competition.

The competition puts two staff members of participating breweries through a beer-themed obstacle course full of physical challenges. Competitors will take part in events such as a keg toss, malt sack race and fork-lift challenge.

The pair that finishes the course the fastest will be crowed “American Brewer Warrior!”

Dabbler goers are invited to be spectators to the competition. It takes place at the Beer Dabbler, which is held during the St. Paul Winter Carnival from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Tickets cost $45 in advance and $55 day of. They can be purchased online or at The Beer Dabbler Store, The Ale Jail, Stinson Wine, Beer & Spirits and Thomas Liquors. Retail location sales are cash only.

For more information visit the Beer Dabbler online.

More from Katie Fraser
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia