Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

Winter is upon us! Some of you like to spend it doing indoor activities. Others will bundle up and embrace the cold! No matter your preference we have options for both as we’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

2017 Winter Ice Festival

Celebrate winter this weekend at the 2017 Winter Ice Festival. Bring the family to Centennial Lakes Park in Edina for an ice skating, horse drawn hay rides, hot chocolate and more. The Winter Ice Festival is this Sunday from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Walker Event

Spend Saturday inside the Walker Art Center. Each first Saturday of the month is free for everyone with family activities scheduled. The museum is open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Free Family Concert @ Ordway

There is a great opportunity to take your whole family to the orchestra… for free! The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra along with the Greater Twin Cities Youth Orchestra’s Symphony presents a free family concert in the Ordway Music Theater. Learn about why composers write what they do and explore musical inspirations and interpretations of several orchestral masterpieces.

The free concert is Saturday at 2 p.m.

Ice Fishing Classes

Finally, learn the basics of ice fishing at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. On Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., all ages are welcome to learn about fishing equipment, fish identification and ice safety before going out to catch your very own fish. Anyone 16 and over is required to have a current fishing license. Equipment, live bait, snowshoes and snacks are provided.