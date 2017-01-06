4 Things To Know: Trump Briefing, Southern Snow & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Friday, Jan. 6. They include a dose of winter coming to the southern portion of the country, and a Friday morning update on who will be the next Gophers football coach.

Trump To Receive Briefing On Russian Hacking

A briefing will be held at Trump Tower where the president elect will be given details on alleged interference by Russian during the 2016 election. CBS News has learned the hacking was intended to hurt Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, and U.S. investigators have intercepts of Russian officials expressing pleasure after Trump’s win. Trump has questioned the findings.

P.J. Fleck To Become Next Gophers Football Coach

Sources tell WCCO that 36-year-old P.J. Fleck has reached a deal to be the next head coach for the University of Minnesota’s football team. This past season, Fleck led the Western Michigan Broncos to an undefeated season before losing to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. Fleck will take over for Tracy Claeys, who was fired earlier this week.

Southern States Getting Winter Blast

Wintry weather will hit the south Friday. The storm is expected to bring several inches of snow from Mississippi to the Carolinas. Georgia should see snow by the afternoon, which has prompted a state of emergency across the state. Areas of New York and Michigan could also see heavy snow while the Midwest stays bitter cold.

Thin TVs, Drones Featured At CES 2017

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is featuring some new ultra-thin TVs. LG debuted its “W Seven” TV, with the W standing for Wallpaper. It’s thinner than two dimes put together and weighs only 18 pounds. The latest and greatest drones are promised for Friday.