Benton County Sheriff’s Office Announces Winner Of K-9 Naming Contest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thanks to help from the public, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has a name for its newest K-9.
Drawing from over 1,200 suggestions and 600 unique names, the sheriff’s office chose the name Ragnar for its newest member.
The department announced last week it would hold a naming contest for the 1-year-old German Shepherd. The dog is from Slovakia.
Three people suggested the name, the sheriff’s department said. One of those people will get to meet Ragnar and his handler, Brad Kadlec.
The sheriff’s office said Ragnar will probably make his first public appearance at the Benton County Fair in August.