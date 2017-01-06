Mpls. Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Neighbor In Lawnmower Feud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his neighbor last summer.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says Edward Holzinger, 61, fatally shot Bruce Wayne Brown, 47, on Aug. 9, 2016 in their northeast Minneapolis neighborhood.
Neighbors told police Holzinger was angry with Brown in the lead-up to the shooting over a lawnmower.
Holzinger had apparently lent his mower to Brown, which Brown damaged and did not offer to repair.
Brown was grilling in his backyard with several people on Aug. 9 when witnesses say he sarcastically yelled to Holzinger, “Do you want a hamburger?”
Holzinger replied, “Come over and find out.”
Despite protests from Brown’s guests, he went over to Holzinger’s front yard and was shot twice in the chest.
The defendant told investigators that he had been drinking that day, and was sitting on his porch with a loaded 9mm handgun.
Holzinger will be sentenced in early February, and is expected to face about 22 years in prison.
