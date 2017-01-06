Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Eden Prairie Police: Man Arrested After Shots Fired At Apartment Complex

January 6, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: Eden Prairie

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Eden Prairie, according to police.

Police responded to Lake Place Apartments at 11445 Anderson Lakes Parkway on a report of shots fired in the parking lot.

Witnesses said they saw a man leave his vehicle and discharge a firearm.

Police believed the suspect went into his apartment, so police called a SWAT team to secure the area.

Around 10:39 p.m., police arrested 38-year-old Mitchell Allen Faulhaber for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police evacuated five apartments during the incident, but all residents were able to return by 11 p.m.

Faulhaber is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia