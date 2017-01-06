Eden Prairie Police: Man Arrested After Shots Fired At Apartment Complex

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Eden Prairie, according to police.
Police responded to Lake Place Apartments at 11445 Anderson Lakes Parkway on a report of shots fired in the parking lot.
Witnesses said they saw a man leave his vehicle and discharge a firearm.
Police believed the suspect went into his apartment, so police called a SWAT team to secure the area.
Around 10:39 p.m., police arrested 38-year-old Mitchell Allen Faulhaber for reckless discharge of a firearm.
Police evacuated five apartments during the incident, but all residents were able to return by 11 p.m.
Faulhaber is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.